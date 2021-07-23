Council makes direction for interim CAO duties

Town council held a special meeting Thursday for the purposes of moving forward while the search for a new and permanent Chief Administrative Officer continues.

After coming out of the closed section of the meeting council passed a motion which reads “in the absence of a CAO, council delegates the authority to bind the corporation in each respective department to the head of said department.

“In the absence of a Director of Corporate Services, the Clerk has this authority. When complex matters arise, the Senior Management team (comprised of the Director of Public Works, Director of Community Services, Director of Economic Development, Fire Chief, Executive Director, Human Resources Supervisor, Manager of Operations and Engineering, Deputy Treasurer and Clerk) will collectively discuss for a decision by recorded vote where the same voting rules of Council apply. The Clerk will be the point of contact for communication for members of Council to staff.”

As for finding a permanent CAO “council continues to carry out next steps for the recruitment of a permanent CAO.”