Council meeting set for Tuesday

Kirkland Lake Town Council will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Among the items on the agenda will be a verbal report by Director of Community Services Bonnie Sackrider regarding COVID-19.
Director of Corporate Services Keith Gorman will present a report about the Town’s asset management plan.
And Director of Public Works Michel Riberdy will present a report about the Town’s Municipal Drinking Water Licence Renewal Application.
Due to the Pandemic and current lockdown the meeting will be held electronically through Zoom.