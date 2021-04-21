Council seeking to get better picture of tax arrears situation

Town council is seeking to find out how many properties in Kirkland Lake are currently in tax and water payment arrears.

Council passed a motion brought forward by Councillor Stacy Wight which directs staff to submit a report in the next 30 days that “details the following items in preparation of budget process 2021:

The total number of properties in tax and separately water payment arrears The total number of properties without a single payment in 2020 as above The total monetary value of non-collected taxes / water payments on said properties How said amounts is dealt with in both the budgeting process and government reporting standards Any current policy developed for collection of delinquent accounts”

Through an email discussion with the Northern News, Wight stated why she put the motion on the floor.

“I put the motion forward, as I feel it’s important to gauge how community members are handling the current tax and water rates via the record of payments to the town.

“We know in past years, there was a heavy burden of unpaid taxes and I believe that is something council should keep an eye on. Setting and reviewing policy, such as collection of taxes is within the scope of council and we must ensure we have a robust, but fair system of collection of delinquent accounts. This motion also plays into my priority of managing derelict buildings as we may be able to forecast trends via non-payment of taxes.

“Having the information of how much lost revenue via taxes owed is a part of the larger picture of the town’s finances.”