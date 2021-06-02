Council to implement accommodation tax

Article content

Town council is going ahead with the process to implement a municipal accommodation tax, simply known as a “MAT”.

In a report to council Director of Economic Development Wilf Hass stated “In July 2019, staff presented a report to Council introducing the MAT. Staff was directed to consult with the public and accommodation providers to introduce the MAT.

“In April 2020, the Chief Administrative Officer at that time directed that the MAT issue be suspended, reflecting the uncertainty created by the COVID -19 pandemic. At the May 4 2021 meeting of Council, staff was directed to continue the process of looking into implementing the Municipal Accommodation Tax, and present a report providing a timeline on progress.”

In the report Hass stated implementing the MAT takes many steps including, but not limited to, defining what properties would be included, establishing what amount to be levied and the end use of the revenue collected.

It should be noted that since the idea of bringing in the MAT there has been an outcry from local accommodation providers. Their collective message has been that such a tax will drive away business.

It should also be noted that a large number of municipalities in the province have an accommodation tax. If the tax proposal is passed by council, it is expected that it won’t come into effect until sometime in 2022.