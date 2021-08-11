Council to work with consultant for CAO recruitment
At an upcoming meeting town council is expected to pass a bylaw that will see a consulting services company be retained for the purposes of finding a new full-time Chief Administrative Officer.
If passed, the town will hire N.G. Bellchamber & Associates Ltd. A staff report to council states “staff and council are familiar with the services provided by Nigel Bellchamber of N.G. Bellchamber & Associates Ltd. as his services were procured for the CAO recruitment in 2019.”
The timeline for hiring a new CAO is up in the air however council would like to see the position filled as soon as possible.