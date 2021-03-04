COVID-19 immunization clinics for Temagami First Nation residents conclude

Article content

The immunization clinics for the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for Temagami First Nation have concluded according to officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit.

Virginia McKenzie was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the community. The vaccine was offered to all residents and uptake was very high.

The total doses given to-date in Timiskaming district is 868.

Officials point out that “to prevent wastage of vaccine in open vials, some clinic staff also received their first vaccine dose. Ethical guidelines were used to prioritize which staff were offered a vaccine. Vaccinated individuals will receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine following provincial guidance.

“We are pleased that Temagami First Nation residents have received their first vaccine doses of the Moderna vaccine,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Timiskaming Health Unit. “TFN residents on Bear Island may have delays to accessing services, including health care, due to the remoteness of their community, and immunizations are an important step towards protection from COVID-19.”