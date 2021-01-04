COVID-19 numbers still rising for Northeastern Ontario

HELEN MORLEY
Jan 04, 2021  •   •  2 minute read

Since Dec. 26 the number of coronavirus cases in northeastern Ontario has risen from 633 to 706, with 76 active cases and 628 being reported as resolved. All of the five health units have reported a rise in cases.

Algoma Public Health has seen an increase of 13 new COVID-19 cases within seven days. Their total number of recorded cases as of Jan. 2 sits at 78, with 62 resolved and 16 active.

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has seen 14 new cases added to their health unit, raising their total to 132 cases. Of those cases only nine remain active and 123 are resolved.

Public Health Sudbury & District recorded 23 new cases bringing their total up to 285. Of those cases, 20 remain active and 265 are resolved.

The Porcupine Health Unit has seen the least number of new cases in the last seven days. They now have a total of 131 cases, an increase of four. There are currently nine active cases in their region, with 123 resolved.

The Timiskaming Health Unit has seen an increase of 19 new cases in the last seven days. They now have 80 confirmed cases with 25 active and 55 resolved.

There have been a number of COVID cases recently, related to travelling outside of northeastern Ontario. For the Sudbury area alone, there have been two recent warnings stemming from bus travel. While both public health warnings are for potential low-risk exposure, they resulted from travel on buses from Toronto to Sudbury.

The first warning was issued Dec. 20 for anyone who had travelled on Ontario Northland bus #5502 Dec. 15. That bus departed Toronto at 2 p.m. and had a scheduled arrival time in Sudbury at 7:15 p.m.

The most recent public health warning was issued on Friday and concerned a Greyhound bus that departed the Bay St. terminal in Toronto at 2 p.m. Dec. 21, arriving at the Sudbury bus terminal at 6:45 p.m. Any passengers on that particular bus are advised to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. If any symptoms manifest they are to self-isolate immediately and seek testing.

Since the entire province is currently in lock-down, people are asked to stay home and refrain from any non-essential travel. Contact should be limited to members of your own household. Physical distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands frequently remain part of the COVID-safe behaviours that everyone is expected to follow.