COVID outbreak at Extendicare Tri-Town declared over

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit has declared the outbreak of COVID-19 at Extendicare Tri-Town has ended.

In a media release THU officials explained “Ministry direction requires an outbreak be declared when a single case is confirmed in a resident or staff member. An outbreak is declared over when there are no new cases in residents or staff after 14 days (maximum incubation period) from the latest of: date of isolation of the last resident case; or date of illness onset of the last resident case; or date of last shift at work for last staff case.”

“Today we are declaring the outbreak over,” said Dr. Corneil. “The outbreak was controlled and the potential for substantial spread of COVID-19 was averted. As we announced earlier this week, the Timiskaming Health Unit has completed the first dose of Moderna COVID-19 immunizations for all our district’s long-term care homes. This is an additional step that will help protect our most vulnerable residents.”