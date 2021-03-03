COVID outbreak declared at Kirkland Lake Gold

Article content

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kirkland Lake Gold with four cases reported today.

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit, said the outbreak is currently under investigation.

The health unit added it has been working with representatives from Kirkland Lake Gold to ensure all necessary contact tracing is being completed.

Health Unit officials say “a workplace outbreak is declared if there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.”

Kirkland Lake Gold is taking all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID19, the health unit said.

Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.