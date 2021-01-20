COVID outbreak declared over at Kirkland Lake Extendicare

Article content

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for theTimiskaming Health Unit, has declared the outbreak of COVID-19 at Kirkland Lake Extendicare over.

In a media release, THU officials stated “Ministry direction requires an outbreak be declared when a single case is confirmed in a resident or staff member. An outbreak is declared over when there are no new cases in residents or staff after 14 days (maximum incubation period) from the latest of: date of isolation of the last resident case; or date of illness onset of the last resident case; or date of last shift at work for last staff case.

“As of today, we are declaring the outbreak over,” said Dr. Corneil. “We have worked closely with Kirkland Lake Extendicare, Kirkland and District Hospital, the Ministry of Long-Term Care, and Ontario Health – North to ensure that all necessary measures were taken. The outbreak was controlled and the potential for substantial spread of COVID-19 was averted.”