Crosswalk back in service
Officials from the Town of Kirkland Lake are advising residents that the Churchill Drive/Second Street pedestrian crosswalk is now operational.
Officials are reminding people that “drivers – including cyclists – must stop and yield the whole roadway pedestrian crosswalk. Only when pedestrians have crossed and are safely on the sidewalk can drivers and cyclists proceed.”
Officials are also providing residents with the following tips regarding the crosswalk.
Safety tips for pedestrains:
Cross only at marked crosswalks. Do not cross in the middle of the block between parked cars.
Make sure drivers see you before you cross. If the driver has stopped, make eye contact before you step into the road.
Wear bright or light-coloured clothing or reflective wear at dusk or when it’s dark.
Safety tips for drivers:
Drivers MUST STOP AT TRIANGLE SYMBOLS when the crosswalk lights are activated to allow pedestrians to cross the street safely.
Pay special attention to pedestrians as you drive.
Always look for pedestrians, especially when turning.
Watch for children. Drive slowly and cautiously through school zones, residential areas, or any other area where children could be walking or playing.
Watch out for COMMUNITY SAFETY ZONE signs that indicate areas where public safety is a special concern, including the possibility of encountering pedestrians.
Be patient, especially with seniors or pedestrians with disabilities who need more time to cross the street.
Safety tips for parents:
Show your children how to cross a road safely.
Teach them to stay to the side of the road, walking as far away from traffic as they safely can stop at the edge of the sidewalk, look both ways before crossing the road.
Take extra care on roadways that have no curbs.
Watch Out for blind corners (for example, a car coming out of an alley may not see a child/pedestrian about to cross).