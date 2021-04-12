District is COVID-19 clear

Brad Sherratt
Apr 12, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The District of Timiskaming is currently COVID-19 free. New statistics from the Timiskaming Health Unit Monday morning show the final two previously confirmed positive cases that were listed are now resolved.

Health Unit officials are also reporting 7,625 vaccine doses have been administered.

