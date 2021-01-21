District is COVID-19 free

Timiskaming is the only public health jurisdiction in Ontario with no active cases

Northern News staff
Jan 21, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read

As of Thursday afternoon, the District of Timiskaming is COVID-19 free.

Timiskaming Health Unit officials stated “Timiskaming district now has ZERO active cases of COVID-19. We are sending virtual high-5s to all the residents of our district! A big thank-you for doing your part to prevent COVID-19. But the public health measures do not end here. In December, we all saw how quickly COVID-19 can spread in our community. COVID-19 is circulating in high levels throughout Ontario, including in the north. We need to keep up our efforts and continue to follow the provincewide shutdown restrictions and public health measures. Keep it up! The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The news left Timiskaming as the only health unit jurisdiction in Ontario with no active cases as of Thursday.

Meantime there were no new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, and one resolved case.

There are now five active cases in the two districts – two in Nipissing and three in Parry Sound.

As of Thursday afternoon two COVID-19 patients remain in hospital in Parry Sound District.

Of the total cases, 109 have been from Nipissing District and 77, including one death, have been in Parry Sound District.

A total of 79,785 tests have been completed to date. Across northeastern Ontario there are now 136 active cases.

Public Health Sudbury reports 73 active cases, with a total of 410 since the pandemic was declared in March.

The Porcupine Health Unit reports 30 active cases of a total of 191 cases since March, while Algoma Public Health reports 28 cases of a total of 149 since March.

-With files from the North Bay Nugget