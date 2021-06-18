District is COVID clear
As Of Friday afternoon the District of Timiskaming is COVID-19 free. Updated statistics from the Timiskaming Health Unit show the last confirmed case of the disease has been resolved.
Officials from the THU stress that residents must continue to follow all public health guidelines and be vigilant against COVID-19. We must remain COVID smart.
