District is COVID clear

Northern News staff
Sep 07, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
COVID-19 Coronavirus Infections Viruses

The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting that the district’s latest covid-19 case has been resolved and therefore as of Tuesday evening there are no active cases in the district.

The health unit has also released its latest vaccination statistics and 79.5 per cent of eligible residents have received their first COVID-19 dose, while 73.1 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers