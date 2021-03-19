





Article content Despite Friday afternoon’s concerning announcements regarding COVID-19 in Kirkland Lake, the province has placed the Timiskaming Health Unit in the Yellow – Protect category of the provincial COVID-19 response framework. “Prior to the developments of our local outbreak and confirmation of the variant of concern, the province made the decision to move our district to the Yellow – Protect zone of the COVID-19 provincial framework, effective Monday. At present, our situation supports being in yellow, but this may change quickly. If the situation requires, the Ontario government’s ‘emergency brake’ will make it possible for our district to quickly move to a more restrictive zone in the framework,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting Medical Officer of Health for the Timiskaming Health Unit. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. District scheduled to move to Yellow zone Monday Back to video Public health measures in our district will change, effective Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. Active screening requirements are no longer in place in most settings, with the exception of indoor malls. The hours of restaurant opening and liquor sales are permitted to increase, and services requiring removal of face coverings are now allowed in personal care settings.

Article content There is no change to gathering limits. To become familiar with the new measures, owners and operators of businesses and organizations are required to read the framework and its accompanying regulation in order to determine what actions they must take to remain open. Changes include but are not limited to: Screening Active screening of patrons is no longer required in most settings. However, businesses are still required to display a screening poster at all entrances, and employees must screen before going to work each day. Active screening requirements remain in place for indoor malls, who can use the patron screening tool to help meet this requirement. Safety Plans All businesses were previously required to create a safety plan under higher levels of the framework. We recommend that you continue to follow this plan to be proactive in protecting your employees. However, under Yellow – Protect, safety plans are only required for retail, restaurants, bars, sport and fitness facilities, meeting and event spaces, shopping malls, personal care services (salons, barbers, tattoo parlors, etc.), bingo halls, gaming establishments, cinemas, and performing arts facilities. Bars and Restaurants The limit of patrons per table has increased to 6, compared to the Orange – Restrict level of the framework. Contact information must be collected for every seated patron, even if they are from the same household. Opening hours and hours from liquor sales have increased. Bars and restaurants may be open between 5 am and 12 am, and liquor may be sold between 9 am and 11 pm. Active screening of patrons is no longer required in this setting.

Article content Sport and Fitness Facilities Restrictions that remain in place from Orange – Restrict include: 3 meters distance between patrons and a fitness class maximum capacity of 10 patrons indoors and 25 patrons outdoors. Contact information must still be collected for everyone who enters the facility, and facilities remain accessible by reservation only. Active screening is no longer required in this setting, a 90-minute maximum time limit for patrons is no longer in place, and a limited number of spectators are now permitted. Personal care settings Services requiring removal of face coverings are once again allowed, provided that the worker is wearing a face mask and eye protection. Sensory deprivation pods and adult venues may re-open but oxygen bars, steam rooms, and saunas remain closed. For more information on COVID-19, visit Timiskaming Health Unit’s website, the Ontario Coronavirus website, and the Ontario COVID-19 response framework page.

