DSB1 approves budget

The District School Board Ontario North East (DSB1) Board of Trustees has approved the budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

During the regular board meeting on Tuesday, June 15th the Board of Trustees passed a compliant budget in the amount of $137,541,051. The budget includes a deficit of $1,126,108. The Ministry of Education allows boards to incur a deficit of up to 2 per cent as the pandemic continues to impact school operations.

The Board also approved the capital budget estimates in the amount of $24,426,516.

“DSB1 Trustees are pleased to have approved a compliant budget for the 2021-2022 school year,” said Bob Brush, Chair of the Board. “We are proud to honour the voices of individuals who participated in the public consultation to inform the budget, while working hard to minimize the impact of the pandemic on our expenditures”, he added.

Administrative Council presented budget information by portfolios and departments to the Trustees over the last month. “We are so proud that this budget is anchored in our brand new Strategic Plan, which will official launch in September 2021,” said Lesleigh Dye, Director of Education.

The Board also approved the total staffing complement for the school year. The total number of Full Time Equivalent (FTE) is 997.37, which is a slight increase from the 2020-2021 school year.