EACOM investing almost $9 million in Elk Lake sawmill
EACOM Timber Corporation is announcing an investment of $8.9M to equip its Elk Lake sawmill with a new, state-of-the art continuous dry kiln (CDK).
Company officials state it’s “expected to be fully operational by early fall, the CDK will allow for continuous drying of lumber, reducing production bottlenecks and energy consumption.
EACOM investing almost $9 million in Elk Lake sawmill Back to video
“This significant investment in Elk Lake is a testament not only to EACOM’s commitment to technological innovation and being best-in-class, but also to our long-term vision for this region. Built over 50 years ago, this mill has thrived alongside the community thanks to sustainable forestry practices, and now, with this latest addition, we are confident it will be an important partner for many more years to come,” EACOM President and CEO Kevin Edgson states.
In addition to being more energy efficient, the new system will eliminate the use of both diesel fuel and propane which are currently being used as part of the energy mix for heating the buildings on-site and two kilns. Going forward, all building heat and the new CDK will be exclusively powered by direct fired natural gas, a much cleaner energy source.
“The pandemic and subsequent demand for our essential products highlighted the need to fast track some of these investments and maximize our production capacity. We are proud that the fiber we harvest sustainably around Elk Lake is turned into homes for families across North America, as well as paper, cardboard, sanitary masks, and is even used in medication,” explains Edgson.
The Elk Lake sawmill is an economic driver for the town and surrounding area, supporting over 140 workers directly, a further 210 jobs in woodlands operations, and hundreds more via vendors, contractors and transporters. Since 2016, EACOM has invested nearly $100M across its 9 facilities to maintain and upgrade equipment.