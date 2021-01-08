Email scam leads to child sexual abuse images

Article content

The Ontario Provincial Police are urging anyone who receives an email from the account mail@aloette.me to not open the email and to contact their local police.

OPP say the unsolicited emails, when opened, contain links to images of child sexual abuse.

The emails contained directions that, when followed, unknowingly exposed the recipient to child sexual abuse imagery.

The OPP reminds the public to exercise caution when opening emails from unfamiliar or unusual accounts. If unsure, a company’s legitimate contact information can typically be confirmed by visiting their website.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca to download the Child Sexual Abuse-It Is Your Business brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or with information regarding internet child exploitation to contact the OPP at 1 888 310-1122. If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at (TIPS) or 1-800-222-8477.