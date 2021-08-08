Emergency disaster services vehicle now available to northern region

A Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services vehicle is now located in Kirkland Lake and will be available to the entire northern region.

According to the Salvation Army website “the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) has grown into an international network involving thousands of trained personnel worldwide, including many volunteers. The Salvation Army plays a critical role in all aspects of the emergency management continuum: mitigation/prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

“Salvation Army EDS personnel respond to incidents of various sizes and scopes. In following with its holistic ministry, the Army provides support that meet the immediate, as well as long term, physical, emotional and spiritual needs of disaster survivors and responders.”

According to Robbie Donaldson, Auxiliary Captain for

Kirkland Lake and Timmins “we will be looking for volunteers to serve on the canteen trailer and to be trained to respond with us to disasters.”

He add if anyone is interested in being trained they can contact him by email at Robbie.Donaldson@salvationarmy.ca