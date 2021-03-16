





Share this Story: End of the line for the Swastika train station

End of the line for the Swastika train station Photo by Northern News / KL

Article content Another piece of Kirkland Lake history will soon be nothing but a memory. In recent days Ontario Northland began the demolition of the historic Swastika train station. Company officials say “the demolition of the structure is essential due to safety concerns.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. End of the line for the Swastika train station Back to video They add “We recognize the importance and significance of the Swastika train station. A commemorative plaque will be displayed at the location as a former Temiskaming and Northern Ontario Railway Station site and its importance to the gold mine industry in Ontario.” According to information provided by the Museum of Northern History, the history of rail service in the Kirkland Lake area is quite the story. “The early arrival of rail service in Swastika was initially meant to assist with populating Northern Ontario, particularly tapping in to the potential for agricultural communities. Tracks were laid throughout Swastika in 1906 as part of the newly formed Temiskaming and Northern Ontario Railway.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content With early mining explorations and discoveries in the North, this service quickly became a vital component to the development of Swastika, Kirkland Lake and the surrounding area – transporting hundreds of eager prospectors, their families and early entrepreneurs to the Northland. Like many early endeavours in the north, progress came in stages. Two platforms were built in 1908 which were each 100” long. The next few years saw the addition of a coal bin, pumping station, and a hydraulic ram. Temporary shelters likely would have been used prior to 1911 when a section near the freight shed was dedicated to act as a station. By 1925 there were two service trains travelling in each direction per day towards Cheminis. An improved station was built in 1919. Increased developments in 1935 saw a new station being built and added improvements to the existing services. Ten additional feet of platform space was added for passenger convenience. Additions also included a larger waiting room, a three ticket counter, a new freight shed, express office, baggage storage and equipment rooms, and a phone operator’s room. The station expanded further in 1941 adding a restaurant and a large waiting room. In 1945, the T & NO Railway formally changed its name to the Ontario Northland Railway as it is more commonly known today. With improvements in technology and equipment, the steam locomotive saw its last run in the Northland in June of 1957.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Swastika train station and freight shed were demolished in 1967 resulting in the passenger depot moving to the building next door. The Swastika train station was always more than a building it was an avenue connecting Kirkland Lake and Swastika to the outside world in the early days of the mining camps. It not only offered everyday passenger service but also brought telephone communications to the region. The train was also vital for delivery of food, and other goods and services. It also became important for transporting students outside of the community prior to the local high school being built, as well as for medical emergencies prior to the Kirkland Lake Hospital being built in 1926. While it has been several years since the communities of Kirkland Lake and Swastika have seen passenger rail service, the memory of the experience remains ever present. There is a certain nostalgia remembering the sounds of the train riding the rails and the conductor blasting the horn when entering new communities and crossings. The Ontario Northlander, well-loved for its space, comfort and dining car, commuted thousands of passengers across the province in its lifetime. The most recent and final Swastika Train station is on its final days, as demolition of the former station began last week.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kirkland Lake