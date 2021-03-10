Englehart resident charged with sex offences

Article content

On March 8th members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and the Temiskaming Crime Unit commenced an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Englehart.

The alleged incident occurred in March 2021 involving a young person under the age of 18-years.

A 24-year-old resident of the Town of Englehart, has been arrested and charged with:

sexual assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC), and Sexual Interference, contrary to section151 of the CC.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Temiskaming & District website at http://www.tdvictimservices.ca/ for assistance. A toll free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.