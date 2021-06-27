ESCEN graduates new class

Brad Sherratt
Jun 27, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Jérémie Séguin was the valedictorian for this year's graduating class at École secondaire catholique l'Envolée du Nord in Kirkland Lake.
Jérémie Séguin was the valedictorian for this year's graduating class at École secondaire catholique l'Envolée du Nord in Kirkland Lake. Photo by SUBMITTED /jpg, KL

While it was not a traditional ceremony, Kirkland Lake’s École secondaire catholique l’Envolée du Nord celebrated this year’s graduation class with much pomp and circumstance.

Due to the pandemic, the school once again held a ‘drive-thru’ style ceremony however it was still filled with as much emotion, feelings and sentiments as ever.

The valedictorian for this year’s class was Jeremie Seguin.

Seguin’s speech was filled with thoughts about what has happened during their time at the school. “Most of us walked through the doors of Jean-Vanier School together, almost sixyears ago. A few have left to continue their studies in English at another institution, while others have joined us.

Kobe Bélanger received the Governor General Academic Medal at the École secondaire catholique l’Envolée du Nord graduation.
Kobe Bélanger received the Governor General Academic Medal at the École secondaire catholique l’Envolée du Nord graduation. Photo by Courtesy ESCEN /KL

“Today we are at the end of those high school years. These years have given us immense emotions marked by friendship, bursts of laughter or sometimes feelings of disappointment. We shared an important period of our lives together, from childhood to adolescence, which gradually led us to the adulthood that awaits us now.”

During the evening, a number of awards were handed out including one to Anna Boudreault, recipient of the Frog’s Breath Citizenship Award, and Kobe Bélanger, recipient of the Governor General Academic Medal.

École secondaire catholique l’Envolée du Nord graduating student Anna Boudreault was the recipient of the Frog’s Breath Citizenship Award.
École secondaire catholique l’Envolée du Nord graduating student Anna Boudreault was the recipient of the Frog’s Breath Citizenship Award. Photo by Courtesy ESCEN /KL

The following is a list of this year’s graduating class: Hannah French, Alexa Marcotte, Kobe Bélanger, Hailey Males,Gabrielle Gagné , Jacob Morin, Micheal Mazzocato, Jayden Morneault , Scott Neville-Turcott, Charli Dubé, Rhian Sinclair Anna Boudreault, Ashley St-Cyr, Isabelle Daoust, Jean-Paul Merrick-Binnendyk, Alexander Gingras and

Jérémie Séguin.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers