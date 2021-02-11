Extreme cold in the forecast

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Kirkland Lake area.

Officials say “A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Extreme wind chill values near minus 40 are expected tonight into Thursday morning.

Extreme cold in the forecast

The extreme cold may continue into the weekend with wind chill values approaching minus 40 each night.”

They add “extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.”