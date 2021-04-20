Article content

A major change has been made to FedNor, a change that Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus says will give the agency “greater certainty.”

The change was unveiled in the Federal budget and as Angus explains the organization will be established as a stand-alone agency with its own budget and mandate.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. FedNor to become stand-alone agency Back to video

“Until now, FedNor was the only regional development agency in the country without its own legislated mandate. It was a poor cousin within the bureau of Industry,” Angus says

“FedNor is one of the key economic development tools for our region. I have pushed relentlessly for FedNor to be given full and independent status so it can focus on the projects of the north. One of the benefits of a minority government is that the government needs to listen to other parties. I am glad they listened to me on the importance of FedNor.”

Angus says giving FedNor its own mandate is addressing a longstanding inequity.

“The economy of Northern Ontario is fundamentally different from the rest of Ontario. We are a resource-based region where the wealth of our industries flows to Ottawa or Queens Park. And yet, for years, our regional development agency was treated as if it were just a project of a much bigger bureaucracy. I am proud of the work of FedNor and proud to see them recognized as a vital partner for northern diversification.”