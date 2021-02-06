First positive screen for a potential COVID-19 variant of concern identified in Timiskaming

Article content

Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting that the THU has been notified that a confirmed COVID-19 test result has screened positive for a possible variant of concern (VOC).

All positive results of COVID-19 with exposure associated to international travel are screened for variants of concern. Further testing is needed to confirm the screen and identify the variant, with the results expected in the next few days.

The individual is currently self-isolating and, to date, no associated cases have been identified locally.

There are currently three different variants of concern that have been identified world-wide. The concern with these variants is that they are highly contagious, which means they spread more easily.

Dr. Corneil states, “The best way to prevent the transmission of any new variant of COVID-19 is to closely follow the public health measures that have proven to be effective. We urge every resident across the THU district to act as though exposure is both possible and probable every day, and in every community, regardless of case announcements.” He added, “Even though our present case count is low and our district has been doing very well in 2021, we cannot let our guard down as the presence of these variants are an increasing concern across the province. The local situation can change rapidly.”