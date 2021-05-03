Five new cases, five resolved
Article content
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming five new positive cases of COVID-19 (#186-190). One is in the north part and four are in the central part of the district of Timiskaming. The cases are contacts of a confirmed case. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing has already been completed and close contacts have been notified, the health unit said.
With five resolved cases today, that leaves 25 active cases still active across the district.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Five new cases, five resolved Back to video
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.