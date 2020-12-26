Five new COVID cases, five resolved in district

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming five new positive cases of COVID-19 (#57-61), four in the northern part and one in the southern part and of the District of Timiskaming.

The cases are under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified. No new contacts have been identified for the case in the southern part of the district.

The Health Unit is also reporting that five cases have been resolved and therefore the active number of cases remains at 23.