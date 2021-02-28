Flash freeze warning issued

Article content

Environment Canada has issued a flash freeze warning for the Kirkland Lake area. Officials say “temperatures are expected to climb above the zero degree celsius mark today accompanied by rain or wet snow. Temperatures will then fall rapidly with the passage of a cold front near or after midnight.

“Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

“Flash freeze warnings are issued when a rapid drop in temperature is expected, that can cause water from rain or melted snow on streets and sidewalks to quickly freeze.”