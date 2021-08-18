Article content

Members of the KL OPP and KL Fire Services will be holding a Food Drive on Friday.

The drive will take place at Giant Tiger from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and at Pettenuzzo’s Your Independent Grocer from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Food drive to take place Friday Back to video

All donations will be going to our local Salvation Army Food Bank and will help many families in our community.

The goal is to collect 2000 pounds of food donations.