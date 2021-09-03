Ford abdicating his responsibility says Vanthof

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP and Deputy NDP leader John Vanthof says “by proroguing the provincial government until after the federal election, Premier Ford is basically abdicating his responsibility to lead the province at a time of crisis.”

Article content

The Ford government has prorogued the house until October 4th when it will return with a throne speech and new legislative agenda.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra said in a statement Friday that the change in plans was prompted by the federal campaign which culminates in a Sept. 20 election day.

“With a federal election underway, during which each party has put forward dramatically different policies and funding commitments that will have a direct impact on our government’s legislative agenda, we have made the decision to prorogue the legislature until we have more certainty and can finalize our fall legislation accordingly,” Calandra said.

“This will in no way impact the ongoing and significant work underway to protect our province from COVID19.”

Vanthof vehemently disagree saying Ford’s own science table is predicting a devastating fourth wave of COVID. Ontarians are concerned about vaccination, and parents and students are concerned about the return to school but he has decided to once again hide and hope that he can later blame someone else. He often says the “buck stops with him”, that is if you can find him. Ontarians deserve better.”

The Parliamentary Calendar had called for the legislature to resume on September 13th.

-With files from Antonella Artuso