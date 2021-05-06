Former Hockey Heritage North sold for $799,000

“The property is recorded in the municipal surplus lands listing and has been actively marketed. The prospective buyers indicate that they will continue to operate the facility as a conference and event centre, thereby ensuring that the community continues to benefit from the facility.”

“The municipal lawyer has not identified any issues with the proposed Agreement of Purchase and Sale,” town council was informed in a new report prepared by town administrators prior to Tuesday’s council meeting.

Kirkland Lake town council has agreed to sell the former Hockey Heritage North for $799,000. A bylaw was approved which will see the facility continue to operate as a privately-owned conference and events centre. The purchasers are part of a company which is already renovating a number of buildings in town. They see Heritage North as “a valuable addition, specifically as it supplements their future plans in the hospitality and accommodations sector in Kirkland Lake,” Director of Economic Development Wilf Hass said in an earlier report on the prospective sale.

The report notes the sale not only allows the town to divest itself of costs for maintaining and operating the facility, but still gives the community to benefit from the building.

“The Town will realize annual taxes on the property, and any revenue arising from fees and permits associated with renovations or future developments,” the report notes.

“The direction to divest Heritage North reflects Council’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and ensuring sustainable finances and service delivery.”

The sale brings to a close a long-standing bone of contention for local residents who were torn between wanting to support a facility designed to celebrate Northern Ontario’s hockey heritage and concern over the operating and maintenance costs. The town had to provide a $4.1 million loan to complete construction, and the annual costs of paying down the debt. at a rate of about $303,825 annually between 2015 and 2019 was a significant strain on the town’s finances. Going forward, the town projected it would have had to spend about $318,000 over the next five years in capital costs and operating costs ranging from $75,000 to $150,000.

Heritage North began operations as Hockey Heritage North in 2006, conceived as an interactive museum designed to showcase Northern Ontario’s contributions to the world of professional hockey. The facility was run by an independent board operating at arm’s length from the municipality. Declining revenues and attendance led to the municipality assuming ownership and operating authority in 2008.

The facility’s hockey artifacts have been in storage since 2015, when it was rebranded as a conference and events centre known as Heritage North. Some artifacts will be displayed at the Joe Mavrinac Community Complex and others will be returned to the donors.