Four cases resolved

Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and four of the previously confirmed cases have been resolved. With those results that means the total number of active cases in the district is down to 12.
According to THU statistics to date there have been 3,878 doses of vaccine administered.
