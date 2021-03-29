Four cases resolved

Northern News staff
Mar 29, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
EL.0318_EL_P2_COVID
EL

Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and four of the previously confirmed cases have been resolved. With those results that means the total number of active cases in the district is down to 12.

According to THU statistics to date there have been  3,878 doses of vaccine administered.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers