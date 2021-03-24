Four kl hospital staff, two patients infected
With four staff members infected and two patients still recovering, Kirkland Lake hospital is maintaining vigilance to contain the current COVID-19 outbreak.
Blanche River Health, the agency which manages the hospital, noted a third patient who is part of the current outbreak has been released. It also offered condolences to the family of the fourth patient who was part of the current outbreak. The woman in her 60s died Wednesday.
“On behalf of Blanche River Health, I want to pass along our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased patient. I know our staff and physicians were saddened by the loss of this patient, as they provided the best and most compassionate care possible,” stated President and CEO, Sean Conroy.The four affected hospital employees are currently self-isolating at home in accordance with public health protocols. The hospital said it continues to follow enhanced infection prevention and control protocols, and is working closely with the Timiskaming Health Unit as an investigation and contact tracing efforts continue.
The hospital has also completed a broad testing initiative encompassing all staff and will continue with additional surveillance testing in the coming week. There are no COVID positive employees at the Englehart site, which is also following enhanced infection prevention and control protocols.
The public is advised that a full visitor restriction will continue through the duration of the outbreak at the Kirkland Lake site. Outpatient services (laboratory, diagnostic imaging, physiotherapy, respiratory therapy, oncology, dialysis, diabetes program) continue to be available on an appointment only basis. Our Emergency department is always open 24/7 to emergency, urgent and priority needs.
“Once again, I want to thank our staff, physicians and management team for their ongoing dedication to the care and safety of our patients as we navigate the current situation,” Conroy added. “I also want to acknowledge and extend our sincere appreciation to our community and health care system partners who have provided assistance and support as we manage increased staffing challenges at this time.”
Blanche River Health also issued an appeal to everyone to follow all public health measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission, especially during this time of increased COVID-19 cases.
As of Wednesday morning, Timiskaming district has 12 active cases, seven of which have been confirmed as variants of concern.