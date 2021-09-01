Frost advisory issued

Brad Sherratt
Sep 01, 2021  •  14 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Postmedia File Photo
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Kirkland Lake area. Officials say “frost is expected tonight and possibly Thursday night. Temperatures approaching zero degrees Celsius are possible tonight into Thursday morning. Frost may return Thursday night for some areas.”

They add “Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”

