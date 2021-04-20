Gatling provides update on Larder project

Article content

Gatling Exploration has announcedthat drilling in Zone 2 at the Fernland deposit has intersected 200.7 m of 1.5 g/t Au, the highest metal factor to date at the Larder gold project in Ontario. Company officials say “importantly, hole GTR-21-111 was drilled 150 m west of drillhole GTR-20-089, which intersected 170.0 m of 1.5 g/t Au and further contributes to the rapidly growing gold zones at the Fernland deposit. The ongoing 25,000 m program will continue to focus on zone definition drilling before it transitions to testing the connection of mineralized zones at depth.”

Jason Billan, President and CEO for Gatling, stated “approximately 9,000 m of drilling at Fernland has been completed during the ongoing 25,000 m drill program, yielding consistent grades over long intersections across all three zones, which combine for nearly 1 km in strike length.

“To date, our exploration team continues to see our Fernland deposit deliver drill results which have exceeded our expectations both from a size as well as grade perspective, laying the groundwork for this deposit to form a near surface component while remaining open at depth. The deeper gold targets will be tested during the remaining 4,500 m at Fernland, as we target high-grade chutes further at depth and plunging south-east towards Cheminis underground infrastructure that is located just 200 m away at a depth of 310 m below surface.”