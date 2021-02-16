Article content

Gatling Exploration has announced that drilling at its Larder gold project has intersected increased continuity and grade with 170.0 m of 1.5 g/t Au starting just 31 m from surface.

Company officials say “hole GTR-20-089 was drilled on Zone 2 of the Fernland deposit and follows Gatling’s recent success 400 m west at Zone 1, where drilling hit 101.3 m of 1.1 g/t Au from near surface. The company will continue with its current focus on near surface gold mineralization by testing Zone 3 at Fernland – one of three gold deposits along a 4.5 km trend at the Larder project that hosts high-grade mineralization at depth and widespread mineralization near surface.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gatling reports more positive results on Larder project Back to video

Jason Billan, President and CEO for Gatling, commented, “this second round of drill results in our ongoing 25,000 m program are led by highlight hole GTR-20-089, which matched the highest metal factor ever hit since the inception of Gatling. Furthermore, our exploration team has demonstrated impressive, near-surface continuity for the first time at Larder. The Fernland deposit will be the focus for just over half of the current drill program, before we deliver an initial resource estimate at Fernland along with a resource update at Cheminis and Bear.”