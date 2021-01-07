Gatling updates progress on Larder project

Article content

Gatling Exploration has announced an additional 25,000 m drill program on its Larder Gold project.

Company officials state “the primary focus will be near surface and along strike targets at all three high-grade zones as the Company continues to prove up mineralization along the continuous 4.5 km strike. In addition, a number of holes will follow up the 2020 drilling success at the Kir Vit prospect, 6 km north of the existing deposits.

The Company also notes that, “following the close of its successful $4.64M financing and share consolidation, there are now approximately 39M common shares issued and outstanding. Approximately 65 per cent of the recent financing was taken up by institutional investors. Of further note, on December 15th, 2020, Gatling held its Annual General Meeting with shareholders during which all resolutions were accepted, and directors were voted in with a minimum of 97 per cent of votes in favour.

Jason Billan, President and CEO for Gatling, stated, “with this new 25,000 m drill program already underway, Gatling aims to accelerate the advancement of the Larder gold project. We will be targeting comprehensive growth at all three high-grade zones, progressing our new Kir Vit prospect, and drill testing select regional targets. 2020 drilling hit a series of important milestones, and we are looking forward to showcasing the quality asset that Larder is over the next twelve months.”