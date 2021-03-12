GFL Environmental wins in men's curling action

Brad Sherratt
Mar 12, 2021
curling-rocks1

The BDR Rockers defeated Goldland Pizza and Billiards in recent Corby Spirit and Wine men’s curling league play.

In other games McEwen Mining defeated the Jacques Seguin rink. GFL Environmental defeated the Rob Williams rink. And finally the Marc LaRouche rink defeated the Muddy Moose Restaurant.

