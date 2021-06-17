Gold Miners elect new executive

Article content

With the 2021-22 season almost here there has been a bit of a shakeup in the executive of the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners.

During its annual general meeting the club elected a new slate of officers.

Derek Callahan takes over as president of the team. Callahan replaces Steve Cox who will act as past-president.

Tammy Demers has been elected to serve as the team’s treasurer.

Barry Ferguson will act as the club’s vice-president of hockey operations. Mike Jones is the vice president of operations.