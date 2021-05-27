Gold Miners seeking volunteers

Brad Sherratt
May 27, 2021  •  18 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Although they have not been on the ice for quite some time, the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners are continuing to prepare for the new season.

Club officials are encouraging people to get on board with the club as they look to fill a number of positions.

The team is looking for people to sit on the Executive. They are also looking to fill the position(s) of game day operations, billet coordinator, and dressing room assistants and audio/video/live stream technicians.

For more information or to volunteer send an email to klgoldminershockeyops@gmail.com

