Goldland wins in KL curling action
Four games were held in recent Corby Spirit and Wine Men’s League curling action.
Goldland Pizza and Billiards defeated the Rob Williams rink. The Jacques Seguin rink defeated the Muddy Moose Restaurant. The Marc LaRouche rink defeated the BDR Rockers and McEwen Mining defeated GFL Environmental.
