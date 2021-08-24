Green Party chooses candidate for Timmins-James Bay
The Green Party of Canada has chosen Gabriel Blanc to be their candidate for Timmins-James Bay in the upcoming federal election.
According to a post on the party’s website Blanc “Gabriel Blanc is the representative for Ontario on the Young Greens of Canada Council. He is passionate about a just transition towards a clean economy and democratic reform. He is a student of history and environmental studies and speaks both English and French fluently.”
In an email exchange with Northern News, party officials stated a full biography on Blanc will be forthcoming. Once received the Northern News will do a follow up story to provide constituents with a more in-depth look at the Green Party candidate.