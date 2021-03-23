Health Unit confirms COVID-related death

Northern News staff
Mar 23, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
A woman in her 60’s has passed away due to COVID-19. The Timiskaming Health Unit confirmed the second COVID-19 death in our catchment area.

The individual passed away in the Kirkland Lake location of Blanche River Health Monday night. Out of respect for the family of the deceased, no further details will be provided.

“All of us at THU are extending our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health for THU. “COVID-19 is a dangerous and deadly disease, and it is tragic to lose a member of our community.”

Health Unit officials say they “will continue to work with health care providers, hospitals, long-term care, and the public to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in our communities.

District residents are reminded to follow public health measures:

 Continue practicing physical distancing

 Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces

 Wash hands with soap and warm water or use alcohol-based sanitizers and do not touch

your face

 Cough or sneeze into your elbow

 Avoid gatherings with people outside of your household

 Avoid non-essential travel outside of our district, especially to high transmission areas

 Stay home if you feel sick and contact your local Assessment Centre (AC) to schedule an

appointment for testing

 Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place

 Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support

For more information on COVID-19, please go to our website page or visit the Ontario’s website.

