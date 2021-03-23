Article content

A woman in her 60’s has passed away due to COVID-19. The Timiskaming Health Unit confirmed the second COVID-19 death in our catchment area.

The individual passed away in the Kirkland Lake location of Blanche River Health Monday night. Out of respect for the family of the deceased, no further details will be provided.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health Unit confirms COVID-related death Back to video

“All of us at THU are extending our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health for THU. “COVID-19 is a dangerous and deadly disease, and it is tragic to lose a member of our community.”

Health Unit officials say they “will continue to work with health care providers, hospitals, long-term care, and the public to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in our communities.

District residents are reminded to follow public health measures:

 Continue practicing physical distancing

 Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces