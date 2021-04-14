Health unit confirms one new COVID-19 case

Northern News staff
Apr 14, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#136) in the south part of the district of Timiskaming.

The case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

Officials are also reporting that, to date, 8,148 vaccine doses have been administered.

