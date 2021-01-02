Health Unit declares school COVID outbreak over

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit has announced that the COVID-19 outbreak at École secondaire catholique Sainte-Marie (ESCSM) in New Liskeard is now over.

An outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff (or other visitors) that are linked, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before/after school care).

In general, outbreaks are considered over when at least 14 days have passed with no evidence of ongoing transmission related to the exposure and there are no individuals with symptoms a waiting testing.

The Health Unit declared the outbreak of December 20th.