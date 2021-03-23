Health unit report two new cases

Northern News staff
This handout file illustration image obtained Feb. 27, 2020 courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. Photo by HANDOUT /Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming two new positive cases of COVID-19 (#119-120) in the north part of the district of Timiskaming. One case is a contact of a confirmed case and the other is under investigation.

The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

Three previous positive cases have now been identified as variants of concern, including one case that has been confirmed to be the variant from the UK. As of Monday, the province is using a new tool to streamline the process of identifying variants of concern.

