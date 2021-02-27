Health Unit reporting new COVID case

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#94) in the north part of the district of Timiskaming.

The case is under investigation. The individual is self-isolating.

Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.