Health unit reporting one new case

Northern News staff
May 22, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#203). The case is in the south part of the district of Timiskaming.

The case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

