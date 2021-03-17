Health unit reporting one new positive COVID case

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#108) in the north part of the district of Timiskaming.

The case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

Meantime health unit officials are also reporting that to date 2,167 vaccine doses have been administered.